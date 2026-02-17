BYU Faces a Pair of Top 10 Teams in First Week Without Richie Saunders

For the first time, BYU will prepare for a week of basketball without veteran star Richie Saunders. Saunders suffered a season-ending knee injury last Saturday against Colorado. The Cougars have no time to lick their wounds: they face the toughest week of the season in the first week without Saunders.

No. 23 BYU at No. 4 Arizona

First, BYU will travel to Tuscson to take on no. 4 Arizona. The Cougars and the Wildcats met last year in the McKale Center in an instant classic. The Cougars won that game when a controversial call in the final seconds sent, you guessed it, Richie Saunders to the foul line.

Saunders led the Cougars in scoring that night with 23 points. Six BYU players scored in double figures as BYU put up 96 points on the road in a dramatic 96-95 win.

Before beating Arizona on the road last season, BYU lost to the Wildcats in an earlier game in Provo. The Cougars find themselves in a similar situation this year. BYU lost to then no. 1 Arizona 86-83 in the Marriott Center back in January. The Cougars had the ball and the chance to win the game on the final possession. Instead, Rob Wright's shot was blocked and the Wildcats protected their undefeated record.

Arizona has now lost its last two games and has slipped to no. 4 in the country.

No. 23 BYU vs No. 6 Iowa State

The Cougars will return hom to host no. 6 Iowa State. The Cougars beat the Cyclones twice last season in dramatic fashion. BYU beat Iowa State in their building last year in a game that required double overtime. Then, BYU beat Iowa State in the quarterfinals on the Big 12 tournament.

In BYU's win over the Cyclones in Kansas City, Richie Saunders led the Cougars in scoring with 23 points. He knocked down a critical three in the final minute to give BYU a four-point lead that essentially ended the game.

Iowa State is a better team than they were a year ago. The Cyclones are coming off a home win over no. 2 Houston. The Cyclones play good defense like always, but they also have multiple players that can knock down threes and spread the floor. BYU will have its hands full on Saturday night.

Iowa State ranks 7th in KenPom and 6th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 23-3 on the season.

