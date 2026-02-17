TCU vs. UCF Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Big 12 is the most competitive conference in college basketball this season, and while TCU and UCF aren't amongst the best teams, it's impressive enough that they're hanging around the middle of the pack and remaining competitive against the best the conference has to offer.

Both teams are sitting at 6-6 in Big 12 play, and now they'll face each other, with the winner coming away with a winning record at 7-6.

TCU is coming into this game on a three-game win streak, while the Knights have dropped three straight. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this intriguing matchup.

TCU vs. UCF Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

TCU +1.5 (-105)

UCF -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

TCU +114

UCF -134

Total

OVER 154.5 (-115)

UNDER 154.5 (-105)

TCU vs. UCF How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

TCU Record: 16-9 (6-6 in Big 12)

UCF Record: 17-7 (6-6 in Big 12)

TCU vs. UCF Betting Trends

The OVER is 4-2 in TCU's last six games

TCU is 5-13 straight up in its last 18 road games

TCU is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games as an underdog

UCF is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 8-4 in UCF's last 12 games

UCF is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games played in February

TCU vs. UCF Key Player to Watch

David Punch, F - TCU Horned Frogs

David Punch leads TCU in points per game (14.2), rebounds per game (6.9), and blocks per game (2.1). The 6'7" sophomore makes a significant impact on both sides of the court, and he's coming off a performance against Oklahoma State where he racked up 19 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and three steals. The Horned Frogs need him to have a big game tonight.

TCU vs. UCF Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing TCU as a short road underdog:

TCU's defense is going to be the difference maker in this game. The Horned Frogs are 47th in the country in defensive efficiency, while UCF ranks 229th. What's even more important is UCF's abysmal interior defense. The Knights allow teams to shoot 54.3% from two-point range, which ranks 282nd in the country. That's bad news for them, considering the majority of shots that TCU takes come from two-point range.

The wrong team is favored in this game. I'll take TCU as a short road underdog.

Pick: TCU +1.5 (-105)

