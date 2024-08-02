BYU Guard Egor Demin Evaluated as a Five-Star Recruit by 247Sports
On Friday, BYU guard Egor Demin received his first star rating from talent evaluators. 247Sports rated Demin as a five-star recruit, making him the first five-star recruit in BYU basketball history. Demin, who came to BYU via Real Madrid in Europe, is officially enrolled and on the BYU roster. He will be ranked the 16th best prospect in the country by 247Sports.
In mock drafts from ESPN, Demin was projected to go ninth overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Getting Demin on board was one of the biggest recruiting wins in BYU basketball history and his star rating now reflects that. You could argue that it's the best recruiting win ever, or the second best win ever behind only the signing of Shawn Bradley back in the 1980's. Demin, however, is not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which made the signing by Kevin Young and staff especially impressive.
Demin will likely be a one-and-done at BYU, something that BYU fans are not accustomed to. He has the potential to be the first first-round NBA draft pick out of BYU since Jimmer Fredette.
Demin has elite size as a guard at 6'8. His size, mixed with his well-rounded game on offense, are what make him one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. He is comfortable handling the ball, he can distribute and create offense, and he can knock down threes. He will make an instant impact at BYU.