BYU's 2026-27 Big 12 schedule is set

The wait is over. Although BYU’s Big 12 matchups were revealed back in June, now Cougar fans know when those games will take place as the conference officially announced dates on Thursday.

You can view the full Big 12 schedule below.

January 2 - @ Arizona State

January 6 - Cincinnati

January 9 - Kansas

January 12 - @ Arizona

January 16 - Utah

January 20 - @ Iowa State

January 23 - West Virginia

January 27 - @ TCU

January 30 - @ Houston

February 2 - Baylor

February 6 - @ Utah

February 13 - Kansas State

February 17 - @ Colorado

February 20 - TCU

February 22 - Arizona

February 27 - @ UCF

March 2 - Oklahoma State

March 5 - @ Texas Tech

For the second consecutive season, BYU will have an 18-game Big 12 schedule.

BYU opens league play against Arizona State on the road, facing off against a familiar face in Randy Bennett. Bennett was the head coach at Saint Mary’s for 25 years and was in charge of the Gaels the entire time the Cougars were a member of the WCC.

Just three games into their Big 12 schedule, the Cougars will welcome heralded freshman Tyran Stokes and the Kansas Jayhawks to the Marriott Center.

To end the conference slate, BYU takes a trip to Lubbock to play against Texas Tech in what could prove to be an important game with potentially significant postseason implications. It will be the first time the Cougars have played a regular season Big 12 game on a Friday since joining the conference.

Like last year, the Cougars will have a home-and-home series with three teams:

Utah

Arizona

TCU

Of the opponents BYU will only face at home, the following teams will play the Cougars in Provo:

Cincinnati

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

West Virginia

On the road, BYU will only play the following Big 12 foes once:

Arizona State

Colorado

Houston

Iowa State

Texas Tech

UCF

Trips to Houston and Texas Tech in particular have been places the Cougars haven’t won in the Kevin Young era. BYU will hope to change that this upcoming season.

As is the case with just about any Big 12 season, there will be plenty of Q1 and Q2 opportunities for BYU in conference play. However, it will be interesting to see which players remain on rosters of each team.

Players from the 2022 class are fighting for a fifth year of eligibility to play in the 2026-27 season and a number of them are currently committed and even signed with Big 12 programs. Things could change if some (or even all) of these players are ruled ineligible, so that will be a storyline to monitor. Some international players are also unsure of their status due to the NCAA’s rules and how a pro player is defined.

With the Big 12 dates now locked in alongside the non-conference slate, BYU’s 2026-27 schedule is officially complete.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.