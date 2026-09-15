Mother of Arizona QB Praises BYU's 'Electric' Game Day Environment

On Saturday, BYU took down conference rival Arizona in a pivotal conference game. Going into the game, Arizona was not shy about wanting to avenge last season's double-overtime loss to the Cougars. During Big 12 Media Days in July, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita told reports that the BYU game was "circled" on their schedule.

The Wildcats' motivation going into the game was evident in the first quarter when they jumped out to an early lead. The Wildcats, led by Noah Fifita, marched down the field on the first drive of the game and scored a touchdown. The Cougars eventually took over the game and walked away with a 28-17 victory in front of a loud Lavell Edwards Stadium crowd.

After the game, Fifita's mom took to social media and praised the BYU environment, including the "electric" atmosphere.

"So much love and respect for BYU, Kalani Sitake, Sione Po'uha, and the people of Provo," Fifita's mother wrote. "People offered us food and drinks from their tailgates. Inside the stadium, same thing even ice cream at 2nd quarter. And their crowd was electric."

So much love and respect for BYU @kalanifsitake @Pouha91 and the people of Provo.



From the minute we parked, it was “Welcome to Provo,” “Good luck today,” “Go Cats.” People offered us food and drinks from their tailgates. Inside the stadium, same thing even ice cream at 2nd… — lesfifita (@lesfifita) September 15, 2026

Fifita's mother continued, saying, "Made me think, this is what real competition should look like. Welcome people into your home, treat them with respect and grace, then when the ball is kicked off, try to knock each other’s heads off...And I don’t think it’s a coincidence faith is at the center of BYU’s culture. Jesus welcomed everyone to His table. Compete hard. Cheer loud. Want to win BAD. But still love people. Appreciate the love , Provo."

The loss was undoubtedly a painful one for the Fifita family. With the loss, Fifita will finish his Arizona career 0-3 against BYU. Despite the loss, the Fifita family came away impressed by the BYU environment and culture.

Noah Fifita is one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12, and he gave the BYU defense everything they could handle. Fifita finished the game with 230 yards passing and 38 yards rushing.

Arizona Head Coach Asks Arizona Fans to Show Out Like BYU Fans

During his weekly press conference, Arizona coach Brent Brennan asked Arizona fans to show up and wear red for Arizona's upcoming game against Northern Illinois. As part of his comments, Brennan said they want to replicate the environment they experienced at BYU.

"For us, seeing last week, being at BYU and seeing the environment they create. That's something we want to duplicate here at Casino Del Sol Stadium."

Brent Brennan is calling Saturday's game against Northern Illinois a "Redline game" and wants to see fans recreate the atmosphere BYU had in Provo.



Saturday is Arizona's Hispanic Heritage game and will also feature partnerships with Davis-Monthan & NASCAR.



(🎥: @AZATHLETICS) pic.twitter.com/5lcJECZUs3 — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) September 15, 2026

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