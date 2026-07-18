BYU Star Guard Rob Wright III Reaches Triple Digits in Pro-Am Game

BYU star point guard Robert Wright III set a Powder League record on Friday night. Wright III scored 101 points in Utah's premier Pro-Am league. The Powder League has hosted several local college players over the last several years, and it's become a place where local college players can play exhibition games over the summer. According to its own website, the Powder League "has brought local players, college legends, and professional stars together throughout Utah" since 2020.

Wright III played in a different Powder League game last month and he scored 45 points.

While the level of competition in the Powder League is nowhere near what Wright will face at BYU this upcoming season, his performance on Friday does highlight his ability to score in bunches. Wright III will be BYU's primary initiator of offense in 2026-2027 and Kevin Young expects him to be the best point guard in the country.

"I enjoy coaching Rob. He's a great young man," Young said last month. "I think he's going to be the best point guard in college basketball as we enter this next season. With his experience, I really was impressed with his level of improvement from his freshman year to his sophomore year, particularly in our style of play."

Young expects Wright to make a "big jump" as a junior.

"I think he's really matured," Young said in the same interview. "I think he's primed to take on a just a bigger role across the spectrum of our team. And that doesn't necessarily mean scoring, just playmaking, leadership, defense, you know, he's a guy I think that's really ready to make a big jump, so we couldn't have been more thrilled to get him back."

Wright III entered the transfer portal following the 2025-2026 season. After taking a visit to Kentucky, Wright opted to return to BYU for his junior season. Now that he is back in Provo, Wright will look to lead BYU back to the NCAA Tournament.

As the roster currently stands, Wright III is the only starter from last season that will be on the roster in 2026-2027. The Cougars are still looking for a starting center to replace Keba Keita. Besides the center position, the Cougars will start Rob Wright, Collin Chandler, and Bruce Branch. Jake Wahlin and Tyler Betsey will also contend for a starting spot.

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