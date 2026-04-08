BYU Star Point Guard Robert Wright III to Enter the Transfer Portal

One of BYU's best players is entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday morning, news leaked that starting point guard Robert Wright III will enter the transfer portal. Wright will be playing for his third school in as many seasons when the next college basketball seasons tips off. The news of Wright's transfer was first reported by Jeff Goodman.

BREAKING: BYU point guard Robert Wright III will enter the transfer portal, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Wright averaged 18.1 points and 4.6 assists per game and shot 41% from 3 this past season. Started his college career at Baylor. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2026

Wright had a breakout season for BYU. He averaged 18.1 points per game, 4.6 assists per game while shooting 41% from three. As a freshman at Baylor, he averaged 11.5 points per game while shooting 35.2% from three.

Wright arrived at BYU in a somewhat controversial way. He had reportedly signed a contract to return to Baylor before entering the transfer portal and signing with BYU. One year later, Wright is in the portal once again.

With Wright out of the picture, finding a starting point guard is one of the top priorities for BYU's staff. Wright was one of the best scoring point guards in the Big 12 last season. However, he was not one of the better distributing point guards. Kevin Young had a lot of success running his offense through two distributing point guards in Egor Demin and Dallin Hall in his first year at BYU. Whether Young targets a scoring point guard like Wright or a pass-first point guard remains to be seen.

Wright will have two more seasons of eligibility at his next school. It's rare to find a point guard that can score 18 points per game, so Wright will be one of the top players in the portal. He is one of the best point guards in the country at getting to the rim.

Wright's transfer is just another example of the current state of college athletics. Rosters are built on a one-year basis. BYU has not been shy about investing in basketball and trying to bring in the best talent available. The downside of an aggressive NIL approach is that players who are attracted to BYU because of NIL will be easily attracted to other schools who are offering more money.

BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake has taken a different approach on NIL. The BYU football program is competitive with NIL, but the priority of the NIL budget goes towards retaining proven players on the roster. It remains to be seen how Kevin Young and his staff will adapt to the NIL environment as he enters his third season of coaching college basketball.