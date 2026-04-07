BYU Basketball 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

On Tuesday, the transfer portal opened for all college basketball players. As always, the portal season is expected to be action-packed, and BYU is expected to be very active in the portal. In this article, we will track the transfer activity surrounding the BYU basketball program.

Outgoing Transfers

Xavion Staton - C

Staton is the first BYU player to enter the transfer portal. He will certainly not be the last. Staton spent just one year in the program after signing as part of the 2025 class. He was a coveted recruit with no shortage of options. He entere with a "Do Not Contact" tag, meaning he likely already has a destination in mind.

Staton was a coveted recruit coming out of high school.

Incoming Transfers

No incoming transfers have committed to BYU. Once transfers commit to BYU, this section will be updated.

BYU Transfer Portal Needs

1. Shooting

It didn't take long for Kevin Young to emphasize the need to add shooters to next year's roster. Right after BYU's loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament, Young met with the media and emphasized the need to add more shooting to next season's roster.

"There's just no substitute for shot making," Coach Young said following the loss to Texas. "End of story. We were 4 of 22 from 3. We had a hard time shooting the ball the last couple of weeks of the season. Our spacing was not where I'd like it to be...I think for sure just shooting is always for me something that there's no substitute for."

2. A Starting Big Man

BYU was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament because they didn't have a big man to counter Texas big man Matas Vokietaitis. The Cougars were either undersized at that position (Keba Keita, Khadim Mboup) or unproductive (Abdullah Ahmed).

Now that Xavion Staton is out of the picture, the need for a big man or two is even more important. Staton wasn't going to be ready to start this year, but he could have been a backup five.

3. A defensive stopper

In 2025, BYU insterted Mawot Mag into the lineup and changed the course of their season. Mag was tasked with defending the opposing team's best player. His defensive ability, combined with an ability to knock down open threes, changed the course of BYU's season.

BYU lacked a true defensive stopper last year that could also knock down threes. Dominique Diomande is athletic enough to become the defensive stopper, but he shot just 12.5% from three.

BYU needs to find a defensive stopper that is at least some sort of threat on the offensive end.