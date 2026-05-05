BYU-Utah State Basketball Rivalry Renewal Draws Mixed Reviews From Fans

The BYU-Utah State basketball rivalry is back. On Tuesday, BYU and Utah State announced a two-game series that will begin in December of 2026. The first game will be played in Provo at the Marriott Center. The second game of the series will be played in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center. The ticket allotment for that game will be split 50/50, per the release.

After BYU accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 in 2021, the BYU-Utah State rivalry was put on hold. After five years without playing each other, the rivalry will be renewed later this year.

The announcement drew mixed reactions, particularly from Utah State fans. Aggie fans were frustrated that the second game will be played at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City instead of in the Spectrum in Logan.

Some Utah State fans felt like the series shouldn't have been scheduled without a game in Logan.

We shouldn’t have agreed without a Logan game. — hipsterdoofus21 (@HipD21) May 5, 2026

Zero reason a Logan game shouldn’t be a part of this. Make those cowards come to Logan or don’t bother — Britton Larsen (@brittonlarsen1) May 5, 2026

Scared of the spectrum it seems pic.twitter.com/NIZhHBJW6Q — MWPOY Mason Falslev Stan (@Masyn0Winn) May 5, 2026

Some BYU fans were neutral towards the news. Another segment of fans appreciated the announcement, noting that embracing an old rivalry is "appreciated" is the current era of college athletics.

Playing USU does more for BYU's resume than playing Utah does. I like it!



In-state competition is an aspect that makes college sports unique. Embracing it is appreciated in today's day and age. — BYUFoamFinger (@ByuFoamFinger) May 5, 2026

There were other BYU fans that poked fun at Utah State fans complaining about the lack of the return game to Logan, referring to the old joke that Utah State is in Ogden instead of Logan.

They will just cry because we aren’t going up to Ogden. 😂 — Bailey (@eisens98) May 5, 2026

BYU declining to make the return trip to Logan is not unique to the relationship between the two schools. High-major teams avoiding true road games against mid-major teams has become common scheduling practice in the sport. Given how true away games, neutral games, and home games are evaluated by the NCAA selection committee, high-major teams are disincentivized to play those games. BYU is no exception.

BYU History vs Utah State Basketball

The last time BYU and Utah State played each other was back in 2021, when Alex Barcello led BYU to an 82-71 win over Utah State. That marked BYU's 10th consecutive win over the Aggies. BYU's winning streak over Utah State dates back to 2010 when Jimmer Fredette took down the Aggies in the Marriott Center.

Since then, BYU and Utah State have played various times in Provo, Logan, and Salt Lake. BYU has found ways to win every game.

The last time the Aggies beat BYU was in 2009 in the Spectrum in a 71-61 win.

The BYU-Utah State rivalry will be renewed on December 9th, 2026 in the Marriott Center.