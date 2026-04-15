Clemson Transfer Jake Wahlin Commits to BYU Basketball

A former BYU signee is coming back to Provo. On Wednesday, Clemson transfer Jake Wahlin committed to Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program. Wahlin signed with BYU and then head coach Mark Pope before his mission. After stops at Utah and Clemson, he will return to BYU for his final season of eligibility.

After returning home from his mission, he transferred to Utah where he played the first two years of his career. He appeared in 53 games for the Utes, starting 23 games.

After averaging 6.3 points per game as a sophomore at Utah, Wahlin entered the transfer portal and committed to Clemson where he played last season. Wahlin appeared in 35 games for the Tigers, starting 29 games and averaging 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game in 20.4 minutes per game.

Wahlin played 16 minutes in Clemson's first round loss to Iowa in the NCAA Tournament. He was 0/4 for 0 points in that game, though he did have 4 rebounds.

Wahlin shot 34% from three at Clemson on just under 3 attempts per game. He improved to 37% from three in ACC play. He does most of his damage from three catch-and-shoot situations. He has great length at 6'10 and his size can create matchup problems on both ends of the floor. He has the potential to bring the ball down the floor and distribute to his teammates. He can also get to the rim.

Depending on who BYU adds over the next few weeks, Wahlin could either start for BYU or come off the bench. At this point, we expect Rob Wright III, Collin Chandler, and Bruce Branch to start. If BYU opts to go smaller and play Wahlin at the four, he could start.

It feels most likely that Wahlin would be one of the first players off the bench. Either way, he will certainly be in the 8-10-man rotation.

Getting someone that is a veteran player like Wahlin who is familiar with BYU is a win for Kevin Young and his staff. Wahlin has deep connections to BYU. He prepped just down the road from campus at Timpview High School. Jake's Dad played football at BYU, his sister played volleyball at BYU, and his sisters married former BYU greats Harvey Langi and Colby Pearson.

BYU still has multiple spots to fill via the transfer portal. The largest remaining need is a starting big man.