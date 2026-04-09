Former BYU Signee Collin Chandler Enters the Transfer Portal

Collin Chandler has entered the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons at Kentucky. The Farmington, Utah, native originally committed to and signed with BYU in 2021 while Mark Pope was the head coach.

Pope later left Provo to become the next coach at Kentucky. Despite the coaching change at BYU, many fans were hopeful that Chandler would remain committed to the program under Kevin Young. However, he ultimately flipped his commitment to Kentucky and followed Pope.

As a freshman, Chandler came off the bench in every game, playing about 10 minutes per night and averaging 2.7 points per game. While his role was limited, he showed flashes of promise and at times provided a spark for the Wildcats.

Heading into his second season, Chandler’s role changed dramatically. He became a regular starter, averaging 27 minutes per game while increasing his scoring to 9.7 points per contest. He shot an impressive 41% from three on 178 attempts and connected on 83% of his free throws on 60 attempts.

Though he can knock down shots from the perimeter, Chandler is much more than just a shooter. At 6’5”, he has good size and athleticism that allow him to attack the rim effectively. When he gets into the paint, he’s not afraid to finish with authority.

Chandler also has intriguing defensive upside. His length and quickness allow him to disrupt opposing guards. He had 10 games this season with two or more steals.

Several of Chandler’s performances this season showed what he’s capable of offensively. He scored a career-high 23 points against Vanderbilt in February and added 18-point outings against both Florida and Texas. He also finished with 13 points against Arkansas.

In addition to being a former BYU commit and a Utah native, Chandler is also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Those connections naturally raise the question of whether now might be the right time for him to return home and finally suit up for the Cougars.

Chandler played nearly 70 games for Kentucky and has two full seasons of SEC experience under his belt. That kind of experience would be extremely valuable for BYU as it continues adjusting to the physicality and depth of the Big 12.

Another potential benefit of Chandler joining BYU would be the possibility of recruiting some of his former teammates to join him. Chandler is now the seventh Kentucky player to enter the transfer portal, and his presence in Provo could make BYU an appealing destination for them.

If Chandler ultimately decides to come to Provo, he would represent a major addition to the program for several reasons.

BYU fans have already seen how Kevin Young helped Richie Saunders take a significant step forward in his development. Chandler already possesses strong athletic tools, and in the right system he could continue to grow into an NBA-caliber player.

With his shooting ability, defensive potential, and experience in a top power conference, Chandler could become an important piece of BYU’s future—and perhaps even the next face of the program.