Computer Predictions for BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

What the predictive analytics have to say about BYU-Saint Mary's

On Thursday night, BYU kicked off its conference schedule with a 73-51 victory over Pacific. The Cougars were led by senior Alex Barcello who scored 15 points on 5/13 from the field and 4/7 from deep. Veterans Trevin Knell, Te'Jon Lucas, Seneca Knight, and true freshman Fousseyni Traore also scored in double figures against the Tigers.

Now BYU turns its attention to conference rival Saint Mary's. The Cougars host the Gaels in the Marriott Center on Saturday night. The game tips off at 8:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Ken Pomeroy and ESPN BPI cemented their predictions for BYU-Saint Mary's on Friday. We analyze their predictions below.

Computer Predictions for BYU-Saint Mary's

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 66% chance to beat Saint Mary's with an expected final score of 69-64.

ESPN BPI also gives BYU a 66% chance to beat Saint Mary's.



In Vegas, BYU is favored by four points with an over/under of 132.5. Meaning the oddsmakers expect a 68-64 victory for the Cougars.

For BYU, the key number could be 60. According to voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell, Saint Mary's is 12-0 when scoring 60+ points and 0-3 when scoring less than 60 points. If the Cougars hold the Gaels under 60 points on Saturday night, odds are they have a great chance to come away with a victory.

