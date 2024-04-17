Devin Booker Wishes He Could Have Played College Basketball for BYU's Kevin Young
On Wednesday, Suns star Devin Booker gave a glowing review of new BYU basketball coach Kevin Young. "I'm excited for him and his family man," Booker said. "[He's] somebody that I developed a great relationship with, somebody that, you know, I wish I could have played college basketball for or have somebody like him recruit me. So I'm keeping close eyes on that program and everything that he's doing. I know they're in really good hands. I know he got a good deal, so it's good to see him and his family taken care of."
Young has deep roots in the NBA. He has worked side by side with Devin Booker as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns since 2020. During that time, Young has worked closely with not only Devin Booker, but other Suns stars like Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul. Prior to his time in Phoenix, he was an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers where he worked with stars like Joel Embid.
Young will be able to flex his resume on the recruiting trail. Few coaches in college basketball will have worked with as many NBA stars as BYU's new coach. His resume should not only to attract new talent, but help him to retain the existing roster as well. Shortly after Mark Pope left BYU for Kentucky, three of BYU's most important players entered the transfer portal. Now that he has the job, his first task will be to fill the roster for next season. Depending on how many guys he is able to bring back, he has a few roster spots to fill.