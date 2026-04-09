European Prospects to Keep an Eye on for BYU Basketball

Since Kevin Young took over as BYU head coach, the program has made a stronger effort to recruit players from abroad.

There are several reasons for that. BYU assistants Will Voigt and Tim Fanning spent several years coaching internationally, while John Linehan spent almost his entire playing career overseas. Because of those experiences, the staff has built strong relationships throughout the global basketball community.

Many former BYU players—including Eric Mika, TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Zac Seljaas, and Foussenyi Traore—have also played professionally overseas.

Some share agents with international prospects looking to play college basketball, while others are currently teammates with those players. Those relationships can help BYU build connections and pitch the program to international recruits.

International prospects often bring valuable experience as well. Many have already played professionally or within elite development systems, which typically means they are fundamentally sound and well-coached.

At the same time, more international players are entering college basketball than ever before. Programs like Gonzaga have recruited overseas for years, but today nearly every roster in the country features at least one player from abroad.

During Young’s time in Provo so far, Egor Demin (Real Madrid), Mihailo Boskovic (Igokea M:tel), Aleksej Kostic (Traiskirchen), and Khadim Mboup (Zamalek) have all joined the program from overseas.

The Cougars also evaluated Dominique Diomande while he was playing for Blois before he decided to pursue college basketball. He eventually made his way to BYU as well.

With BYU’s growing international connections, let’s take a look at several European prospects who have shown interest in playing college basketball for the Cougars.

Endurance Aiyamenkhue

Current Team: Ratiopharm Ulm

League: Basketball Bundesliga

Position: Center

Height: 6'11"

PPG: 10.6 | RPG: 9.0 | BPG: 1.4

Endurance Aiyamenkhue is a center from the Netherlands who is looking to make the jump to college basketball.

The Dutch big man spent the past few seasons developing at Orange Academy Ratiopharm, one of the top academies in Europe and the developmental program for Ratiopharm Ulm. This season, he was called up to play for Ratiopharm Ulm’s main team.

Aiyamenkhue runs the floor well, has a solid post game, and is an excellent rim protector. He also played for Tim Fanning last summer with the Netherlands U18 national team during the European Championships.

Last summer, Aiyamenkhue visited Baylor and most recently visited Arizona last month. He could be a center to keep an eye on for BYU.

You can watch his highlights below.

Jahel Trefle

Current Team: Espoirs Strasbourg

League: French Espoirs ELITE

Position: Center

Height: 6'9"

PPG: 14.4 | RPG: 6.3 | BPG: 1.1

Jahel Trefle currently plays for Espoirs Strasbourg, the development team for Strasbourg. The French center has had a strong season, showcasing his ability to score and rebound in the paint.

He has also shown some touch in the midrange and is continuing to expand his game toward the perimeter.

Trefle was called up to play a few games with Strasbourg’s senior team, where he was teammates with former BYU center Foussenyi Traore.

If he ends up making the jump to college basketball, Trefle is someone BYU would likely continue to look at.

You can watch his highlights below.

Ilia Frolov

Current Team: Real Madrid U22

League: Spain U22

Position: Center

Height: 6'11"

PPG: 13.2 | RPG: 7.2 | 3PT%: 35%

One of the top European center prospects is Ilia Frolov. The Russian big man has developed in the Real Madrid academy and is currently playing for the club’s U22 team—even though he is just 17 years old.

Frolov is following a path similar to what Luka Dončić and former BYU point guard Egor Demin took through the Real Madrid system. Though they were never teammates due to age differences, Frolov knows Demin through their time in the same system.

He has excellent footwork and a high basketball IQ. Frolov can also stretch the floor, shooting 35% from three this season on more than 60 attempts.

Should he decide to come to college basketball, Frolov would be a huge addition to BYU and one the program would be expected to pursue more.

You can watch some of his highlights below.

🇷🇺ILIA FROLOV | Real Madrid

C - 2.12 - 2008 - @Liga_U22



🪣14.3 pts

2⃣ 53.9%

3⃣ 28.9%

💪6.5 reb

♟️1.3 ast



Un 4,5 con muy buena mano en el tiro de 3 y buena presencia física. Aún lo veo verde, tiene que añadir más repertorio en su juego y ser más duro defensivamente. pic.twitter.com/TOKrFtgYZV — Gerard Jara (@GerardJara3) December 30, 2025

Klark-Luca Riethauser

Current Team: Chalon U21

League: French Espoirs ELITE

Position: SF

Height: 6'7"

PPG: 18.0 | RPG: 6.9 | APG: 2.4

Klark-Luca Riethauser is an exciting wing from Switzerland who is currently playing for Chalon’s youth team in France.

Riethauser has a well-rounded offensive game. He is comfortable handling the ball, can create his own shot, and is effective in catch-and-shoot situations. He also brings value on the defensive end and is shooting 37% from three this season.

He has a quick first step that allows him to beat defenders off the dribble and create scoring opportunities.

So far, Riethauser has taken visits to Nebraska, USC, and Texas. It will be interesting to monitor if BYU can get him in for a visit in the near future.

You can watch his highlights below.