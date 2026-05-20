In this era of college basketball, it’s very common for players to join programs that they weren’t fans of growing up. NIL has changed the landscape completely, so coaches have to get more creative than ever before with their recruiting pitches. Dean Rueckert is unique in that he grew up down the road from BYU's campus and was a fan of the Cougars.

There’s a lot to like about Rueckert’s game. Let’s take a closer look at his skill set and what he could bring to BYU next season.

High School Production & Background

A product of Timpview High School, Rueckert built a résumé rooted in consistency and shot-making. As a senior, he averaged 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shot 40% from three on high volume—nearly 200 attempts.

Over his high school career, he shot at a 38% clip from deep while averaging 17.6 points per game. He used his combination of size and shooting to produce at a high-level for the Thunderbirds.

Rueckert has not been shy about rising to the occasion and showing up on the big stage. He proved capable of top scoring performances against top talent, including a 46-point outing against a team featuring Bryce James and a 31-point game versus Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class.

He has played alongside top talent in the EYBL circuits. He was a member of Utah Prospects, where he was teammates with Ikenna Alozie (Houston), Junior County (UConn), Jamyn Sondrup (Purdue), and fellow Cougar commit Will Openshaw, who he also played with at Timpview.

Shooting & Offensive Profile

One trait that immediately stands out with Rueckert is his shooting ability. At 6-foot-8, he has great length on the perimeter and shoots at a high clip.

Rueckert can create his own shot, catch-and-shoot, and move around the arc without the ball to generate open looks for himself. He also comes off screens well. He has a similar profile to Collin Chandler.

Beyond shooting, Rueckert shows more offensive versatility than he’s often given credit for. He’s a fluid ball-handler who uses shot fakes and footwork to attack closeouts.

He is also clever with how he finishes at the rim. He has a nice touch in the lane that allows him to score with either hand.

Rueckert is an underrated rebounder as well. His senior year, he averaged 5.6 boards a game. That will continue to be an emphasis for him at the next level.

Development Areas

Rueckert has a lot of potential, but reaching his ceiling depends on how he grows in a few areas.

Physically, he still needs to add strength to better absorb contact and maintain driving lanes. It’s no secret how physical the Big 12 is, so like most high school recruits, Rueckert will need to build more muscle to complement his size.

Another area he can improve is his defense. One thing you can guarantee is that Rueckert will always play hard. He has a good understanding of the game and where to be. Now it’s just about being more consistent on that end of the floor. Getting stronger physically should help with that.

Fit at BYU

So what can BYU fans expect from Rueckert next season?

At least initially, he will most likely be used situationally and grow into the role that Tyler Betsey and Jake Wahlin are expected to play. He will be someone who can stretch the floor, punish defensive lapses, and keep offenses humming without needing high usage. If he can knock down shots consistently, he should see his minutes gradually increase throughout the season.

Rueckert’s skill set fits nicely into Kevin Young’s offensive system, which prioritizes spacing and ball movement. His floor spacing and energy give him a pathway to minutes in the rotation, but his growth physically and his ability to make winning plays when the ball isn’t in his hands will be things to monitor heading into the season and beyond.

Since he is well-rounded offensively, he also offers positional versatility, so Young can be flexible with where he plays him on the floor. Two seasons in, we’ve seen how much Young likes to experiment with different rotations, so that could also play into Rueckert’s advantage.

You can watch Rueckert's highlights below.

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