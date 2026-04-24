Five BYU Transfers Still Looking For Their Next Destinations

Earlier this week, the NCAA Transfer Portal closed for all college basketball players. While no more entries into the portal are permitted, players that entered the portal during the transfer window can commit to their new schools at any point.

During the transfer window, eight BYU players entered the transfer portal:

Aleksej Kostic Abdullah Ahmed KJ Perry Tyler Mrus Kennard Davis Jr Dominique Diomande Xavion Staton Rob Wright III

Robert Wright III withdrew from the transfer portal and returned to BYU. Two other players, Xavion Staton and Dominique Diomande, quickly found new schools. That leaves five former BYU players that are still searching for their transfer destinations.

1. Aleksej Kostic

Aleksej Kostic was one of the more important BYU players that entered the transfer portal. All things equal, Aleksej is a player that BYU would have wanted to keep around. Kostic became a starter by the end of the season after BYU suffered some key injuries. He showed his offensive upside as a shooter. He needed to get better on the defensive end, but his offensive upside outweighed the defensive liabilities.

2. KJ Perry

KJ Perry was the top JUCO guard when he signed with BYU. He was not eligible to play last season, so he planned to suit up for BYU in 2026-2027. Instead, Perry entered the portal. He took a visit to Utah but has not announced his next school.

3. Kennard Davis Jr

Kennard Davis Jr came to BYU to be a starter, but he struggled to get into an offensive rhthym throughout the season. He will take his talents elsewhere for his final season of eligibility. Davis Jr was linked to some big names upon entering the portal, but he hasn't committed to his next school.

4. Abdullah Ahmed

Abdullah Ahmed made headlines when he left the G League to come play at BYU. Ahmed was recruited by some big names in the sport, and he was thrust into BYU's lineup midseason. Ahmed was, frankly, disappointing on both ends of the floor. A breakup between Ahmed and BYU seemed like the best for both parties.

5. Tyler Mrus

Tyler Mrus never really cracked the rotation after transferring in from Idaho. Mrus will look to finish his collegiate eligibility elsewhere. Mrus appeared in 27 games for BYU last season. He averaged 9.6 minutes per game and he averaged 2.0 points per game on 29.8% shooting from three.