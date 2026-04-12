Two BYU Transfers Find Their Transfer Destinations

During the first week of the transfer window for college basketball, six BYU players entered the transfer portal. Since then, two former Cougars have found their new homes.

Dominique Diomande - Pitt

Dominique Diomande committed to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Pitt will Diomande's third school in as many years since coming to the US to play college basketball. Diomande started his career at Washington before transferring to BYU.

Diomande played a reserve role for BYU in 2025-2026. He appeared in 24 games, averaging 7.2 minutes per game, 1.9 points per game, and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Diomande had high athletic upside but his shooting kept him off the floor for most of the season. He shot just 12.5% from the three point line. Diomande carved out a role for himself towards the end of the season. He averaged 15 minutes per game in the Big 12 tournament and he played 9 minutes in BYU's first round loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

Xavion Staton - Oregon State

Xavion State was a top 50 recruit when he signed with BYU and one of the top centers in his class. Staton entered the portal after one season at BYU with a "Do Not Contact" tag, meaning he had a destination in mind before entering the portal.

The destination? Oregon State. The Beavers recently hired Michigan assistant Justin Joyner to be their new head coach. Joyner recruited Staton out of high school and Michigan was one of Staton's finalists. Staton will reunite with Joyner in Corvallis.

Staton appeared in nine games for BYU before suffering an injury that kept him out for the rest of the season. Staton averaged 0.6 points and 0.4 rebounds per game. His best game of the season came against national runner-up UConn. He had 3 points and 2 rebounds in that game. Staton came in to spell injured starter Keba Keita. He played 8 total minutes against the Huskies.

"I want to sincerely thank my coaches, teammates, and the entire program for pushing me, believing in me, and helping me grow every day," Staton said in a post on social media. "I'm also extremely grateful for my family and their constant love and support."

BYU Transfers That Have Not Announced New Destinations

There are four BYU transfers that still have not announced their transfer destinations.

Rob Wright III KJ Perry Tyler Mrus Kennard Davis

The next week will be an eventful week of transfer portal commitments.