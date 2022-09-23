Former BYU Star Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover to Participate in Walk-on Tryouts

The BYU basketball team recently hosted walk-on tryouts ahead of the 2022-2023 basketball season. BYU basketball legend Jimmer Fredette made an appearance as an undercover participant. Fredette, who averaged 28.9 points per game as a senior and was named the Naismith college player of the year in 2011, dressed up in a wig, a mustache, and a fat suit to play a character named Tim Schloss A.K.A. "Slick Nick".

Fredette showed off his shooting stroke and tried to maintain his cover throughout the tryout, claiming he was a 19-year old from Cincinnati that was living in Merrill Hall.

Jimmer Fredette's Career at BYU

Jimmer Fredette took the college basketball world by storm in 2011. Fredette's scoring ability and deep range made him a national name. Fredette was so popular, that the phrase "Jimmer Range" was coined for shots taken well beyond the three-point line. He was named the Naismith player of the year, the AP player of the year, and he was given the Wooden award among various other awards.

Perhaps no performance of Fredette's career was better than his 43 point showing at home against San Diego State. The Aztecs, who were led by Kawhi Leonard, came into the Marriot Center ranked no. 4 in the AP poll. Fredette led no. 9 BYU to a 71-58 win with 43 points on 14/24 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point line.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily