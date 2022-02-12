How to Watch BYU Basketball at Pepperdine

The Cougars look to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive at Pepperdine

On Thursday, the BYU men's basketball team trailed LMU by 17 on the road and its NCAA tournament hopes lied in the balance. The Cougars overcame the double-digit deficit and forced overtime where they pulled out a 83-82 victory. On Saturday night, the Cougars will look to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive once again at Pepperdine.

The game tips off at 8 PM MST and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to watch BYU vs San Francisco

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 89% chance to win with an expected final score of 78-64.

ESPN BPI, the ESPN-owned college basketball predictive analytics algorithm, gives BYU a 85.5% chance to beat the Waves.

Bubble Watch

On Friday, ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi updated his NCAA tournament predictions. BYU was firmly on the bubble and listed as the "Last Team In". The Cougars must beat the Waves on the road to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

