BYU Football Recruiting: Final 2022 Hot Board

During the early signing period in December, BYU signed 19 recruits as part of its 2022 signing class. The traditional signing day is two days away, and BYU's coaching staff is still putting the finishing touches on the class of 2022. Last weekend, BYU hosted approximately one dozen recruits on campus for official visits.

Today, we take one last look at the recruits atop BYU's wish list (in no particular order) with two days until signing day.

1. Dom Henry - WR

BYU has been in touch with Dom Henry for around three weeks now and he was on campus for a visit last weekend. The Florida native preps at Nease High School where he led the state of Florida in receiving yards last season.

Henry runs a 4.46 forty-yard dash and he holds competing offers from Air Force, Army.

Where BYU Stands: Given Henry's offer sheet and Henry's recent visit, BYU should be viewed as the favorite to land Henry's services. BYU is Henry's only Power Five offer (weird to be able to say that eh?) and the Cougars' offense would give Henry a better opportunity to showcase his skills than the service academies could provide in a triple option system.

Update: Henry committed to BYU on Monday afternoon.

2. Evan Johnson - ATH

During his official visit last weekend, California athlete Evan Johnson received a scholarship offer. Johnson preps at Stevenson School in Pebble Beach, California where he played on both sides of the ball throughout his high school career. BYU has primarily recruited him as a defensive back.

Where BYU Stands: Anything can happen, but BYU is Johnson's only offer which makes the Cougars the favorites to land his services.

3. Zion Allen - ATH

Zion Allen is in a very similar situation as Evan Johnson. Allen preps at Manteca High School where he played both wide receiver and defensive back last season. BYU has primarily recruited Allen as a defensive back. During his visit, Allen received an offer to play at BYU.

Where BYU Stands: BYU is Allen's only offer which makes the Cougars the favorites to land his signature.

4. Lisala Tai - OL

Lisala Tai is an offensive lineman from Snow College who holds offers from BYU, UCF, West Virginia, Jackson State, Boise State, and Fresno State. Tai signed with BYU as part of its 2016 recruiting class before leaving for Snow College. He will commit to his school of choice this week.

Where BYU Stands: BYU made a great impression on Tai's official visit over the weekend. The Cougars are in a very good position, but it will come down to what Lisala is looking for in his school of choice. BYU returns a lot of starting experience along its offensive line this season.

5. Nathaniel Gillis - ATH

Nathaniel Gillis is another athlete out of California that would start out as a defensive back if he signed with BYU. Gillis received a BYU offer this weekend during his official visit.

Where BYU Stands: BYU stands in a similar position to land Gillis' services as they do with Allen and Johnson. BYU is Gillis' only offer which makes the Cougars the default favorite. The biggest question is whether BYU has enough spots available to sign all of them. And if there aren't enough spots available, which players they would prioritize.

6. Korbyn Green - DB

Korbyn Green received a BYU offer last Thursday after an in-home visit with Jernaro Gilford. Green preps at Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma, and he visited BYU last weekend.

Where BYU Stands: BYU is the only FBS school to offer Green. He is also hearing from Baylor, Kansas, and Oklahoma, but an offer from those schools might not come before signing day. Unless one of those schools swoops in and changes his plans, BYU should be viewed as the odds-on favorite. Green will announce his school of choice on Tuesday at 1 PM Mountain Time.

7. Carson Tujague - DE/LB

Carson Tujague is the son of former BYU offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. Tujague followed Bronco Mendenhall to Virginia in 2016 and he was retained by the new Virginia staff. Tujague is a versatile athlete that could play defensive end, linebacker, or even tight end at the next level. BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley extended Tujague his scholarship offer, so for now we expect him to end up at defensive end should he choose BYU.

Where BYU Stands: Carson holds competing offers from Navy and FIU but he was at BYU last weekend. BYU had the chance to make the last impression, so I currently view the Cougars as the favorites to land his services.

8. Roman Rashada - DB

Roman Rashada attends Diablo Valley College (California) where he played various positions in the defensive backfield last season. He holds a competing offer from the University of Washington and Colorado State. He visited the University of Washington last weekend.

Where BYU Stands: Rashada hasn't visited Provo yet, and it's hard to imagine Rashada signing with the Cougars site unseen. However, crazier things have happened and BYU is not completely out of this one yet. Rashada's decision to visit UW instead of BYU might have pushed him down BYU's priority list. If the defensive backs listed above decide to commit to the Cougars, there might not be enough scholarships available.

