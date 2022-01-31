Productive Florida Wide Receiver Dom Henry Commits to BYU

During the early signing period in December, BYU signed 19 recruits as part of its 2022 signing class. The traditional signing day is two days away and BYU's coaching staff is still putting the finishing touches on the class of 2022. On Monday, highly productive Florida wide receiver Dom Henry committed to BYU.

Henry preps at Nease High School where he led the state of Florida in receiving yards last season. In fact, he led the state in receiving yards by a wide margin. Henry racked up 1,590 receiving yards as a senior - the distance between Henry and the runner up was the same distance between the runner up and ninth place. He ran away with the Florida receiving title last season.

Henry runs a 4.46 forty-yard dash and he held competing offers from Air Force, Army. Henry was on campus last weekend for his official visit.

In an earlier interview with Cougs Daily, Henry said receiving the BYU offer from wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake was a "surreal experience." Dom has no family connections to the BYU football program and it's rare for BYU to recruit the state of Florida, but the Cougars got in touch with him around three weeks ago and liked his film enough to extend him an offer.

Henry is listed at 5-10.5, 170 pounds. His breakaway speed makes him extremely dangerous in the open field. He racked up a lot of yards after the catch last season, and he returned multiple kicks for touchdowns.

Dom's skillset will add another wrinkle to a BYU offense that has been one of the nation's best over the last two seasons. Henry's pure speed and ability to pick up yards after the catch will give him an opportunity to compete for a starting spot in the next few years.

