How to Watch BYU Basketball at Saint Mary's

The Cougars take on the Gaels in a game with major NCAA Tournament implications

After losing four consecutive games in January, the BYU men's basketball team slid from a NCAA Tournament lock to a team on the bubble. BYU kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive last week with two road victories over LMU and Pacific. On Saturday night, the Cougars travel to Moraga to take on Saint Mary's in a game with major NCAA Tournament implications.

With a win, the Cougars will be projected in the field of 68 next week. With a loss, BYU will probably be on the outside looking in when they begin the WCC tournament.

BYU and Saint Mary's tip off at 8 PM MST and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to watch BYU at Saint Mary's

  • TV: ESPN2
  • TV Talent: Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 27% chance to win with an expected final score of 69-63 in favor of the Gaels.

Read More

ESPN BPI, the ESPN-owned college basketball predictive analytics algorithm, gives BYU a 15.9% chance to beat Saint Mary's.

The last time these two teams met, BYU beat Saint Mary's in Provo 52-43 in a dominant defensive performance.

By Casey Lundquist
10 seconds ago
