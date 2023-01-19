Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU Basketball at Santa Clara

The Cougars hit the road in a critical WCC matchup at Santa Clara

The BYU men's basketball team kicks off a critical three-game stretch in conference play on Thursday night. The first game in this important stretch will be played against Santa Clara. BYU will travel to the Bay area where they will take on the Broncos on the road. Santa Clara is 3-2 in conference play, although they are just eight points away from being undefeated. Santa Clara lost a close game to Gonzaga by a score of 81-76 just a week after losing a nail-biter to Saint Mary's 67-64. Tip off between BYU and Santa Clara is scheduled for 8:00 PM PST or 9:00 PM MST. Below is a all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

  • TV: CBS Sports Network | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Carter Blackburn, Pete Gillen
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Ken Pomeroy Prediction

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, expects a close game between BYU and Santa Clara. Kenpom gives BYU a 41% chance to beat Santa Clara with an expected final score of 73-71 in favor of the Broncos.

In his most recent rankings, KenPom has BYU ranked no. 78 and Santa Clara is ranked just ahead at no. 74.

ESPN BPI gives BYU just a 36% chance to win.

