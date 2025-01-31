How to Watch BYU Basketball at UCF
On Saturday afternoon, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program hit the road to take on the UCF Knights. A win over UCF would give BYU four consecutive wins in Big 12 play, the longest conference win streak since BYU joined the Big 12. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs UCF
This game is only available on ESPN+. ESPN+ requires a separate subscription from cable.
Time: 2:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN+
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
Game Information
BYU (14-6) vs UCF (13-7)
Financial Arena
Orlando, Florida
By the Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at UCF. KenPom gives BYU a 51% chance to win with an expected final score of 80-79.
ESPN BPI is a lot more optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game than KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 60% chance to beat UCF.
In a potential shootout like this one, the three-point line could determine the winner of this game. BYU has been one of the worst defenses in the country at preventing threes. The Cougars rank 342nd in three-point shots allowed. 46% of the shots BYU allows are threes.
41% of UCF's shots are threes and they make 35% of those threes. For a team that is lethal in fastbreak like UCF, they will will be hard to keep up with if they start hitting from deep.