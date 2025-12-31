How to Watch BYU Basketball Conference Opener at Kansas State

On Saturday morning, the BYU basketball program will begin conference play on the road at Kansas State. The Cougars are looking to finish near the top of the Big 12 and position themselves to be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Below is all the information you need to watch the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball at Kansas State

This game will be broadcast on CBS and it will tipoff at 11:30 AM Mountain Time.

Time: 11:30 AM Mountain Time

Date: Saturday, January 3rd, 2025

Channel: CBS

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

KenPom Prediction

KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at Kansas State. KenPom gives BYU a 78% chance to win with a projected final score of 90-82.

BYU is ranked 10th in KenPom and Kansas State is ranked 74th.

Joe Lunardi Bracketology Projection

Lunardi has BYU as a no. 3 seed projected to face no. 14 Hawaii in the first round of the tournament. The winner of BYU-Hawaii would advance to take on the winner of Virginia-Indiana.

Lundardi has eight Big 12 teams in the field as of Tuesday. Arizona (1), Iowa State (1), BYU (3), Houston (3), Kansas (4), Texas Tech (5), UCF (9), and Baylor (10).

Four of BYU's non-conference opponents are projected to be in the tournament as well: UConn, Clemson, Miami, and Villanova. BYU went 3-1 in those four games.

AJ Dybantsa Named Big 12 Player of the Week

AJ Dybantsa continues to impress as a true freshman. On Monday, Dybantsa was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Below is an excerpt from the official BYU press release.

The 6-foot-9 forward becomes the first men’s basketball player to sweep the weekly awards since the Cougars joined the conference after recording the first 30/10/10 triple-double in program history in their 109-81 win over Eastern Washington.

In BYU’s final non-conference game, Dybantsa finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists to become the second player in Big 12 history with a 30/10/10 triple-double and first of the points/rebound/assist variety. He went 11-of-13 from the field, 2-of-3 from three and 9-of-11 from the free throw line as BYU scored 109 points, its most since a 114-89 win over San Francisco in February 2016.

Through 13 games, Dybantsa ranks first in the Big 12 and second in the nation in scoring as the freshman is averaging 23.1 points per game. He has scored in double figures in every game as a Cougar, which is the fourth-longest streak by a freshman to begin a career in league history. byucougars.com

