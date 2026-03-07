How to Watch BYU Basketball Regular Season Finale Against Texas Tech

On Saturday night, BYU will wrap up the regular season with a home game against no. 10 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders took down BYU in Lubbock earlier this year. BYU saw a 9-point second half lead erased with an avalanche from Texas Tech.

Below is all the information you need to watch the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Texas Tech

This game will be broadcast on ESPN. It will tipoff at 8:30 PM Mountain Time.

Time: 8:30 PM Mountain Time

Date: Saturday, March 7th, 2026

Channel: ESPN

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

Opinions Vary on BYU's NCAA Tournament Seed

Despite the Cougars' performance over the last month, they are still a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to their 16-1 start, it has been a question of where they would be seeded instead of whether they would make the tournament or not.

Going into the regular season finale, opinions vary on BYU's projected seed. Bracket Matrix compiles the top 100 bracket projections on the internet. The top bracketologists project BYU as high as a 6-seed and as low as a 9-seed, although only one bracketologist has BYU as a 9-seed. Below is where the top 100 bracketologists to be seeded on Selection Sunday.

6-seed: 26%

7-seed: 66%

8-seed: 7%

9-seed: 1%

Most bracketologists projected BYU as a 7-seed after the Cougars dropped back-to-back-to-back games against UCF, WVU, and Cincinnati. Prior to that stretch, BYU was firmly on pace to get a 6-seed or better.

8% of bracketologists believe BYU will get an 8-seed or worse in the NCAA Tournament.

26% of bracketologists still believe BYU is a 6-seed. With one more chance for a signature win, BYU could really improve its chances for a 6-seed by taking down Texas Tech. A win over Texas Tech combined with a win in the first round of the Big 12 tournament could be enough to secure a 6-seed. If the Cougars are going to turn this season around and make another run in the NCAA Tournament, it feels like a 6-seed is the only way to make that happen.

The difference between the 2-seeds and the 3-seeds in the tournament this year is pretty stark. The projected 2-seeds are Florida, Houston, Michigan State, and Illinois. The projected 3-seeds are Purdue, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Texas Tech. The path to the second weekend is much more favorable as a 6-seed.

However, seeding won't matter if BYU doesn't fix some of the issues it has had on the defensive end over the last month. That level of defense will almost certainly lead to a first round exit in the tournament.

Most importantly, BYU needs to get some momentum back on its side. Kevin Young admitted that BYU has lacked confidence during this losing streak. A win over a projected 3-seed in Texas Tech could go a long way in restoring BYU's confidence.