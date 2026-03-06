1. ESPN and the NFL Network have big plans for the important day.

The Pat McAfee Show will handle free-agency coverage on ESPN from noon to 3 p.m. Adam Schefter, Dan Orlovsky and Peter Schrager will join McAfee and his crew in studio.

The NFL Network’s coverage on Monday will begin at 10 a.m. with a show called Free Agency Frenzy. The show will feature about a billion people, so I’m not going to list them all or I’ll miss my deadline.

Given how big the opening day of the free-agent signing period has become in recent years, it’s surprising the NFL isn’t trying to make this a bigger prime-time television event.

This is an entity that has made a TV show out of the schedule release. You’d think free agency would also warrant a prime-time slot.

Most people are at work at noon on a Monday. The league should push the opening of free agency to 7 p.m. This way more people could watch the coverage on ESPN and NFL Network.

The counterargument to this idea is that most NFL fans get free-agency information on their phones so who cares about a free-agency show. But given that Schefter basically breaks every signing, ESPN could easily ask him to report it on the TV show first and then push on social media right after.

If the signings were broken on a live television show instead of on social media, it would be electric. ESPN can use a jingle when there’s a signing, like they do when the pick is ready at the NFL draft. They can have Schefter announce the signings like a WWE ring announcer. Actually, this would be a perfect job for McAfee given that he is a WWE commentator.

There’s so much more the NFL, ESPN and the NFL Network could do if they wanted to turn the opening of free agency into a television event and there’s no doubt it would be a ratings success for all involved.

2. Puck’s John Ourand, who was a guest on last week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina, dropped this eye-opening nugget in his latest newsletter.

“Originally, network executives believed that the NFL would look to wrap its media rights negotiations at some point in the fall. Now, however, they increasingly believe that the NFL wants to have new deals in place before the new season starts in September.”

Ourand reported that the NFL has already reached out to CBS (Paramount) to begin talks and that Fox will be next up to renegotiate its deal with the league.

The significance here is that while streamers will get more and more NFL games, all indications are that CBS and Fox will keep their Sunday afternoon packages for many years to come.

3. Memo to Russell Westbrook: If your team is 14–50, like the Kings are, just lay low and don’t act like a bully with the media.

Russell Westbrook decided to go at the media tonight in postgame. pic.twitter.com/UOgmGhV5OH — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 6, 2026

4. March Madness has come early. Look at what happened in this Iowa high school basketball game Thursday night. If the guy handling play-by-play duties is a high school student, he has a bright future, because he did a hell of a job capturing the insanity.

5. I have no idea if this is true or not, but Tom Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. WrestleMania takes place in Las Vegas this year. And there is some fake beef Brady is having with Logan Paul, so maybe this is true and we’ll be seeing the GOAT at ‘Mania on April 18.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I had no idea that Larry David once did the Top 10 List on David Letterman’s show until I saw the video last night.

