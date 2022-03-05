Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU vs LMU in the WCC Tournament

How to watch, listen, or stream BYU vs LMU in the WCC tournament

The second round of the WCC men's basketball tournament tips off on Friday night. In the first game of the men's tournament, #8 seed LMU used a late run to pull away from #9 seed Pacific in a 86-66 win. With the win, LMU advanced to the second round where they will take on #5 BYU on Friday night - that game tips off at 6:00 PM PT.

Below is all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU vs LMU

  • TV: BYUtv | NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | WCCN
  • TV Talent (BYUtv): Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

BYU-LMU 2022 Series Review

The first time these two teams met this season, BYU trailed LMU by 17 on the road in the second half, and its NCAA tournament hopes lied in the balance. The Cougars overcame the double-digit deficit and forced overtime where they pulled out a 83-82 victory.

The second game between BYU and LMU was played in Provo, and the Cougars cruised to a 79-59 victory.

Read More

