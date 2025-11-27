How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Miami on Thanksgiving
On Thursday afternoon, BYU basketball fans will be able to enjoy some BYU basketball while they enjoy their Thanksgiving feasts. The Cougars are in Kissimmee, Florida for the Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational. BYU will take on Miami in the first round of the invitational. The outcome of this game will determine who BYU plays on Friday.
Below is all the information you need to watch BYU basketball vs Miami.
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Miami
Time: 3:00 PM Mountain Time
Date: Thursday, November 27th, 2025
Channel: ESPN
Radio: BYU Radio
What's At Stake
BYU basketball is looking to stack more quality wins on its resume. The Cougars, coming off a dominant win over Wisconsin, are looking to get a win over a good, not great, Miami team. The winner of BYU-Miami will advance to the championship on Friday to take on the winner of Dayton-Georgetown. The loser of BYU-Miami will take on the loser of Dayton-Georgetown in a third-place game.
BYU is currently 4-1 on the season with wins over Villanova and Wisconsin. The lone loss came in a narrow 86-84 loss to the UConn Huskies.
What the Analytics Say
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 76% chance to win this game. KenPom projects the final score to be 85-77 in favor of the Cougars.
KenPom currently ranks BYU as the 11th best team in college basketball. Miami ranks 46th in the same rankings. BYU's adjusted offensive efficiency is 4th nationally and their adjusted defensive efficiency is 30th nationally. BYU has too many weapons to not be an explosive offense. Therefore, the Cougars will go as far as their defense will take them. If BYU is able to make it tough on opposing offenses, they could get a lot of results like the one last week against Wisconsin. BYU can score with the best of the best in college basketball, but their ceiling will depend on their defense.
Miami ranks 63rd in offensive efficiency and 37th in defensive efficiency.
ESPN BPI is slightly less bullish on BYU's chances. BPI gives BYU a 70% chance to beat the Hurricanes.
Oddsmakers currently favor BYU by 7.5 points.