How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 2 Gonzaga

The Cougars host no. 2 Gonzaga in the Marriott Center on Saturday night

Over the last few weeks, BYU has gone from a team that appeared to be a lock for the NCAA tournament to a bubble team. Thursday's night loss against San Francisco marked the third consecutive loss for a BYU basketball team that is looking for answers. If the Cougars are going to snap their three-game losing streak on Saturday night, they will have to do it against one of the top teams in the country. 

BYU wraps up a two-game home stand with a home game against no. 2 Gonzaga in the Marriott Center. The game tips off at 8 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN. Below is all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to watch BYU vs Gonzaga

  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 19% chance to win with an expected final score of 83-74 in favor of the Zags.

ESPN BPI, the ESPN-owned college basketball predictive analytics algorithm, gives BYU a 13.1% chance to beat Gonzaga.

