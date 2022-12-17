How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah

The BYU men's basketball team is looking for its third consecutive win of the season when it hosts arch rival Utah. BYU and Utah will tip off on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM MST. The game will be played in Provo at the Marriott Center and it will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch or Stream BYU vs Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

| Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial TV Talent: Rich Waltz, Bob Wenzel

Streamed Video: byutv.org, BYUtv app

Streamed Audio: BYU Radio 107.9,, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app

Radio Talent: Jason Shepherd, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

BYU (7-5) vs Utah (9-2)

4:00 PM MST

Series History

Historically speaking, this series has been closely contested. BYU leads the all-time series 133-129.

What the analytics are saying

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, predicted BYU vs Utah. KenPom gives BYU a 41% chance to beat the Utes with a projected final score of 73-70 in favor of Utah.

In his latest rankings, KenPom ranks Utah at no. 40 in the country while BYU is 53 spots below at no. 93.

ESPN BPI is slightly less optimistic about BYU's chances. BPI gives the Cougars a 38% chance to pull off the upset.

As of this writing, the betting lines favor Utah by 2 points and the money line is at +110 for BYU.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily