How to Watch BYU Men's Basketball vs San Francisco

BYU looks to bounce back from back-to-back losses at home against San Francisco

Last week, the BYU men's basketball team suffered back-to-back losses for the first time under head coach Mark Pope. BYU will look to rebound at home this week against two of the top teams in the WCC: San Francisco and Gonzaga.

On Thursday night, BYU kicks off the two-game home stand against San Francisco in the Marriott Center. The game tips off at 8 PM MST and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to watch BYU vs San Francisco

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 65% chance to win with an expected final score of 72-68.

ESPN BPI, the ESPN-owned college basketball predictive analytics algorithm, gives BYU a 63.6% chance to beat San Francisco.

The last time these two teams met, BYU overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat San Francisco 71-69 on the road. Alex Barcello led the Cougars that night with 18 points on 6/14 shooting.

