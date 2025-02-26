How to Watch No. 25 BYU Basketball at Arizona State
On Wednesday night, BYU basketball will take on Arizona State. A win over the Sun Devils would give BYU five consecutive wins, the longest streak since joining the Big 12. The Cougars and the Sun Devils will rematch after Arizona State lost to BYU in Provo to open Big 12 play. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.
How to Watch BYU Basketball at Arizona State
This game is only available to watch on ESPN+. ESPN+ requires a separate subscription from cable.
Time: 7:30 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN+
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
BYU vs Arizona State By The Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at Arizona State and updated BYU's projected regular season win total. KenPom gives BYU a 58% chance to win with an expected final score of 76-74.
ESPN BPI is more optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game compared to KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 61.7% chance to beat the Sun Devils.
Updated Projections for BYU Basketball
BYU basketball has four games remaining in the regular season. The upcoming game at Arizona State is the second most difficult game remaining according to KenPom. Below are the win probabilities for each of BYU's remaining games.
- at Arizona State - 58%
- vs West Virginia - 76%
- at Iowa State - 25%
- vs Utah - 85%
KenPom's projected record for BYU is 21.5-9.5. For BYU, the goal will be to get to 21 wins in the regular season. Getting to 21 wins would put BYU in a very good situation to make the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the Big 12 tournament.
What does BYU need to do to get to 21 wins? The clearest path to 21 wins would be to protect home court. BYU needs to win at least two out of the last four to get to 21 wins. Going 3-1 over the last four and getting to 22 wins would give BYU a chance to improve its seed line.