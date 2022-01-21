Skip to main content

How to Watch or BYU Basketball vs San Diego

BYU and San Diego tip off at 7 PM MT at the Marriott Center

Last Saturday, BYU traveled to the Bay Area to take on San Francisco only two days after a blowout loss to Gonzaga. The Cougars, who had never lost back-to-back games under head coach Mark Pope, battled back from behind in the second half to pull off a 71-69 upset.

USATSI_17502367_168390393_lowres

On Thursday night, BYU continues WCC play with a home game against San Diego. The game tips off at 7 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on BYUtv. Below is all the information you'll need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs San Diego

  • TV: BYUtv
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, gives BYU a 94% chance to win with an expected final score of 75-57.

ESPN BPI gives BYU a 90.5% chance to beat San Diego. As of the time of this article, the betting lines favor the Cougars by 15 points. 

Read More

Series Information

BYU leads the all-time series 18-6. The Cougars won the last meeting in February of 2020 by a score of 72-71.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_17502367_168390393_lowres

How to Watch or BYU Basketball vs San Diego

BYU and San Diego tip off at 7 PM MT at the Marriott Center

57 seconds ago
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor

BYU Offers 2022 Wide Receiver Dom Henry

Henry led the state of Florida in receiving yards last season

6 hours ago
BYU Football helmet

BYU Offers 2022 JUCO DB Roman Rashada

Rashada is a versatile defensive back out of Diablo Valley College

10 hours ago
BYU vs Idaho State Keanu Hill

Starting Spots that are Up for Grabs in 2022

Jan 19, 2022
BYU vs Arizona State

5 Key Adjustments BYU Football Needs to Make for the 2022 Season

Tightening up these five things will improve BYU football's 2022 season.

Jan 18, 2022
Micah Simon vs Tennessee

Five Games BYU Should Keep on the Schedule After Joining the Big 12

BYU has already started to "unwind" its future schedules

Jan 18, 2022
Puka Nacua vs Boise State all navy

The 10 Highest-Graded Players that Return in 2022

BYU returns a lot of experience in 2022

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17502283_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU Basketball at San Francisco

All the information you will need to either watch or listen to BYU vs San Francisco

Jan 15, 2022