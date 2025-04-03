How Transfers Out of the BYU Basketball Program Fared in 2024-2025
In the two years before the 2024-2025 season, seven scholarship players transferred away from the BYU basketball program. Most of those players transferred after Mark Pope left BYU for Kentucky. Then there was Collin Chandler who signed with BYU out of high school before deciding to follow Mark Pope to Kentucky after he got home. Today, we're checking in on those transfers to see where they are today and how they fared last season.
Noah Waterman - Louisville
Former BYU big man Noah Waterman entered the transfer portal and committed to Louisville. Waterman appeared in 31 games, averaged 20.5 minutes and 6.1 points per game on 29.3% shooting from three. For reference, Waterman averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 37.0% from three in his final year at BYU.
Louisville lost to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Atiki Ally Atiki - New Mexico
Atiki Ally Atiki transferred to New Mexico following the 2023-2024 season. Atiki averaged 2.0 points per game this season and 9.2 minutes per game. He averaged 4.0 points per gama and 11.0 minutes per game in his last year at BYU.
Jaxson Robinson - Kentucky
Jaxson Robinson was one of the most important players for Kentucky this season before he got injured. Robinson averaged 13.0 points per game, just short of the career high 14.2 points per game he averaged at BYU in 2023-2024.
Collin Chandler - Kentucky
As a true freshman at Kentucky, Collin Chandler averaged 10.4 minutes per game and 2.7 points per game.
Marcus Adams Jr. - Cal State Northridge
Former BYU forward Marcus Adams Jr. transferred back home to Cal State Northridge. Adams Jr. had a very productive sophomore season, averaging 16.1 points per game and shooting 39.5% from three.
Aly Khalifa - Louisville
Aly Khalifa underwent knee surgery and did not played for Louisville this season.
Tanner Toolson - UVU
Tanner Toolson averaged 13.3 points per game for UVU this season. Toolson entered the transfer portal after the season.
Braeden Moore - Oral Roberts
Braeden Moore spent just one year at BYU before transferring to Oral Roberts. Moore, a sophomore, averaged 3.1 points per game. He entered the transfer portal after the season ended.