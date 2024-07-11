NBA Academy Africa Forward Khadim Mboup Commits to BYU Basketball
On Thursday, NBA Academy Africa standout Khadim Mboup committed to Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program. Mboup's commitment was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3Sports. Mboup, who is listed at 6'9, was originally a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He will reclassify and enroll at BYU for the upcoming season.
Mboup is a high-ceiling prospect that will be the youngest player on BYU's roster. He will likely need some time before he is ready to contribute at the Big 12 level, but he will elevate the length and athleticism of BYU's roster across the board. Mboup has the foundation to be a proficient shooter, but he will need to spend time developing that area of his game. If he is patient enough to stick it out and develop in Provo, then he could be a great player for the Cougars. You can check out a few of his highlights below.
What is NBA Academy Africa?
Below is a description of the NBA Academy Africa program from its official website:
"NBA Academy Africa is an elite basketball training center in Senegal for the top male and female prospects from throughout Africa and the first of its kind on the continent. The academy is a partnership between the NBA and SEED Project (Sports for Education and Economic Development), a non-profit organization based in Thies, Senegal, that uses basketball as a platform to engage youth in academic, athletic and leadership programs and whose alumni include Gorgui Dieng (Memphis Grizzlies; Senegal; BWB Africa 2009)."
"In November 2018, the NBA opened a new elite basketball training center in Saly, Senegal to serve as the primary training location for NBA Academy Africa prospects from across the continent. The new facility features two indoor basketball courts, a multidimensional activity center, a swimming pool, a weight room, conference rooms as well as dormitories and educational facilities."