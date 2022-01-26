NCAA Tournament Projections for the BYU Basketball Team

The Cougars are in a great position to make the NCAA tournament come March

This week, the BYU men's basketball team travels to Santa Clara and Pacific in WCC play. The Cougars are 17-4 on the season and ranked no. 24 in the NCAA Net Rankings. As of the time of this article, BYU has a 77% chance of making the NCAA tournament according to Team Rankings. Today, we look at BYU's seed projections for the NCAA tournament.

Joe Lunardi ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi projects BYU as an #8 seed that would face #9 seed Davidson. The winner of that game would go on to face the winner of #1 Baylor and # 16 Colgate.

Sports Illustrated Sports Illustrated's national college basketball writer Kevin Sweeney put BYU as a #7 seed in his latest bracket projections. The Cougars would face #10 Davidson.

Andy Katz Andy Katz is not as high on BYU as the rest of his peers. Of the 90 NCAA tournament bracket projections on the internet, only Andy Katz has the Cougars as low as an #11 seed.

Jerry Palm - CBS Jerry Palm projects BYU as an #8 seed that would face #9 seed Iona.

Fox College Hoops Fox projects the Cougars to end up as a #8 seed that would face #9 Murray State.

