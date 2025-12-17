Pacific AD Takes NIL-Related Shot at BYU After Blowout Loss

On Tuesday night, the BYU basketball team dominated former WCC Pacific 93-57. The game was never close and, frankly, BYU didn't play its best basketball. Still, the Cougars cruised to a win over their former conference foe.

After the game, Pacific AD Adam Tschor posted on social media and took an awkward shot at BYU's NIL situation.

"Tough one for Pacific basketball tonight," Tschor said. "Good scheduling lesson for the future in this money age we're in...no point in playing the game at all, you're not even playing a basketball team, just walking bags of cash."

Fans on social media, understandably, starting reacting to Tschor's comments. Tschor decided to delete his post, and he later brushed it off as a joke. However, he did double down that teams should consider "economic realities" before scheduling a top 10 team.

"Fair enough BYU fans I'll call mercy!" Tschor wrote. "My tongue-in-cheek tweet was not meant to offense, you all are a beast and credit where credit is due, simple economic realities of playing any top 10 team is something I think all of D1 has to contend with considering scheduling moving forward."

Tschor continued with one final post, saying "Call it mea culpa, I have a lot of respect for all your guys' passion and it really was not meant to offend anyone, which it clearly did, hate to think anyone would have taken it that way."

The irony of Tschor's comments is that the Tigers only played against BYU to collect their own bag of cash. According to Robby McCombs, Pacific was paid $100,000 to play Tuesday's game in Provo.

Tschor is referring to BYU's expensive roster they have assembled. Thanks to new rules regarding NIL and revenue share, players are allowed to be paid. The Cougars took advantage of these rules and assembled a roster that is one of the best in the sport.

AJ Dybansta, in particular, has been linked to the new world of NIL. Dybansta was the top recruit in the country when he picked BYU over blueblook programs like North Carolina. Since his signing, hoewver, Dybansta has clarified that BYU was not the highest bidder in his recruitment.

In the new world of revenue share and NIL, BYU is positioned to thrive. The Cougars are looking to build on their 2024 run that ended with a Sweet 16 appearance.

