Remaining Roster Needs for the BYU Basketball Program
On Thursday, BYU added a major piece to the 2025-2026 roster in Baylor point guard transfer Robert Wright. Wright, who was given a five-star rating, filled the biggest outstanding need for the BYU basketball roster: a starting point guard. The Cougars had no point guards on the roster for next season after Egor Demin declared for the draft and Dallin Hall and Elijah Crawford entered the transfer portal.
Now that the biggest need has been filled, let's look at the remaining needs on the BYU basketball roster.
A High-Level Shooter
With the additions of Wright and Dybansta, BYU has two players that will be able to penetrate off the dribble and force defenses to help. That is going to create a lot of open looks for other players on the floor. If BYU can add an efficient three-point shooter to punish defenses that help around the rim, BYU's offense could be one of the best in the country.
AJ Dybansta has an ability to get to the rim almost at will. Robert Wright is quick off the dribble. Richie Saunders (assuming he returns) is a proven slasher that can get to the rim when he comes off screens.
Keba Keita will be around the room ready to catch lobs and force opposing bigs to choose to either stay at the rim or help in the paint.
If BYU can add a pure shooter to space the floor, it will be the perfect compliment to the existing players on the roster.
Tanner Toolson is a name to watch. Toolson is on a BYU visit this weekend and he has the ability to be that high-level shooter.
Depth for the Frontcourt
BYU currently has four scholarship bigs slated to be on next year's roster: Keba Keita, Mihailo Boskovic, Khadim Mboup, and Xavion Stanton. It's probably more likely than not that Mboup and Stanton will not be ready for a lot of minutes next season, especially in the early part of the season. BYU would do well to add another frontcourt player to add some size and depth to the roster.
It would be a bonus if this big could stretch the floor and knock down threes.
A Backup Point Guard
Rob Wright is the only true point guard on the roster. After Wright, BYU needs a backup point guard that can come off the bench and handle the basketball. BYU has Dawson Baker slated to return. However, Baker isn't a true ball-handler. A backup point guard would round out this roster quite nicely.