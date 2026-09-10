Serbian Center Petar Ostojic Reportedly Commits to BYU

First reported by Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe, BYU has landed another piece for its frontcourt, adding Serbian center Petar Ostojic. The 19-year-old seven-footer becomes the latest international addition for the Cougars.

Ostojic's development started with a brief stint in the KK Mega Basket junior system, the same academy that developed players such as Nikola Jokic and Nikola Jovic. He eventually signed his first professional contract with FMP Beograd this past season.

During the season, Ostojic split time across three different levels of Serbian basketball. He played in Serbia’s KLS with KK Dynamic, the Adriatic Junior League with FMP’s junior squad, and the ABA League in a handful of games with FMP’s senior team. Across 38 games between the three teams, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field.

The breakout performance that put Ostojic on the map came last summer at the U18 European Championship, where he exploded for 25 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in Serbia’s 89-59 win over North Macedonia.

Ostojic is the second Serbian player to join BYU during the Kevin Young era. He is also the second Serbian Cougar to have played for KK Dynamic, the same club where former BYU big man Mihailo Boskovic spent two seasons.

Looking at the rotation, Ostojic is expected to slot in as a depth piece behind Jaxon Kohler. Due to eligibility concerns, Jakub Urbaniak will not suit up for the Cougars this upcoming season. He is returning to his former club, Gran Canaria, in Spain.

📝 El canterano Jakub Urbaniak formará parte del Gran Canaria 26/27.



🔸 El jugador polaco, que aterrizó en La Vega de San José en 2023, estará a las órdenes de Bruno Savignani.



➡️ https://t.co/Q6nzniUIia pic.twitter.com/zDnsME2008 — CB Gran Canaria (@GranCanariaCB) September 10, 2026

It's likely that Khadim Mboup will be the back up for Kohler at center. However, both Mboup and Ostojic could see increased roles depending on how things play out in the courts.

Kohler’s fifth season of eligibility remains unresolved. Although he was granted a preliminary injunction in California and is currently eligible to play, that hearing is scheduled for September 29. If the injunction is paused, Kohler’s future with BYU could become uncertain. Preliminary injunctions granted in Ohio, Tennessee , and Georgia were paused the past few weeks, making the California case one worth watching as the season approaches.

It's possible that Kohler remains eligible and plays for the Cougars this upcoming season. It's also possible that things go the other direction and he never gets the opportunity to play for BYU. No decisions are final yet, but it could be interesting next couple of weeks.

Kohler's hearing is currently scheduled for September 29th. Depending on the outcome, Ostojic's role could grow well beyond that of a deeper depth piece.

Although there will likely be an adjustment period, as is often the case with international players transitioning to college basketball, Ostojic will need to be prepared for an expanded role if circumstances change.

Regardless of what happens with Kohler, BYU adds another young seven-footer with professional experience to its frontcourt. Ostojic now has an opportunity to continue developing under Young and the Cougars’ staff while adjusting to a different level of basketball.

For a BYU team looking to build depth and versatility in the frontcourt, Ostojic provides another intriguing option. His experience and size gives the Cougars another young player they can develop as they head into the 2026-27 season.

You can watch his highlights below.

Petar Ostojic is UNSTOPPABLE!🔥



New player of @BCFMP, 216cm tall center, plays excellent Eurobasket in Belgrade.



Against North Macedonia, he had 25 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks, with an index of 39, which earned him the award of MVP of the match.👀 pic.twitter.com/NoWRcFOnbR — LayUp Hoops (@Layup_Scouting) July 30, 2025