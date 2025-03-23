Social Media Reacts to Wild Game Between BYU and Wisconsin
The Cougars are still dancing. On Saturday night, BYU survived a late comeback attempt from Wisconsin to hold on for a 91-89 win. With the win, BYU will advance to the Sweet 16 where they will take on either 2-seed Alabama or 7-seed Saint Mary's.
Social media was buzzing throughout the game. In this article, we'll recap some of the best social media moments from BYU-Wisconsin.
National analysts throughout the country were impressed by BYU's win in Kevin Young's first season. And to give credit where it's due, CBS analyst Seth Davis called a deep BYU run as soon as the bracket was unveiled.
ESPN analyst Myron Medcalf says it "should be a fun week in Provo." Medcalf teased the potential for BYU to bring in some high-level transfers, saying "[BYU] has more money than anybody."
This win rallied the entire BYU athletic department. Various members of the BYU football program posted their support of the basketball team on social media, including head coach Kalani Sitake and starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
BYU football players Raider Damuni and Parker Kingston made the drive from Provo to Denver to support the basketball team.
Damui got to experience a nail-biter from the perspective of the fans. As a result, he sent out a hilarious tweet apologizing to BYU fans for putting them through those late-game situations.
BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake vowed to take his son to the courthouse to rename him "Richie Tater Sitake".
The crowd at the arena in Denver was largely BYU fans. The crowd could be heard chanting "BYU" throughout the night.
One fan recreated his old sign from the Jimmer era, the last time BYU advanced to the Sweet 16.
Richie Saunders has cemented himself in BYU lore by leading this team to the Sweet 16.
The subplot of Richie Saunders and the tater tots continues to grow and grow. Saunders got a shoutout from future NFL Hall of Famer JJ Watt, a Wisconsin alumni.
Watt rescinded his shoutout after the game. Watt quipped that he was going to boycott "tater tots for the next 48 hours."
Before Wisconsin's loss to BYU, the Big Ten was undefeated in the NCAA Tournament.
BYU's exciting offensive style caught the attention of basketball fans across the country, including Jazz star Jordan Clarkson.
As time expired, BYU guard Trey Stewart threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard.
The referees were a hot topic throughout the game on social media. Even a lifelong Wisconsin fan posted that BYU was on the receiving end of unfavorable calls.
There were too many posts about the referees to be included in this article, but this one from Ore-Ida Potatoes was the best of the bunch. The tater tot brand, which recently signed an NIL deal with Richie Saunders, described the referees as "Hater Tots".
Throughout the game, the scoreboard on the CBS broadcast was having technical difficulties. Social media, as it usually does, was having fun with the scoreboard quirks.
Lastly, the broadcast got a glimpse of Keba Keita waving goodbye to the Wisconsin Badgers moments after BYU pulled out the win.
