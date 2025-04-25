Southern Illinois Transfer Kennard Davis Jr. Commits to BYU Basketball
Kevin Young and his staff continue to build an impressive roster ahead of the 2025-2026 college basketball season. On Friday, Souther Illinois transfer Kennard Davis Jr. committed to BYU according to a report from Joe Tipton of On3Sports. Davis Jr. is a four-star transfer according to 247Sports and was a coveted prospect among P5 schools.
Kennard had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2024-2025. He averaged 16.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He was named the most improved player in the Missouri Valley Conference and he was a second team All-Conference selection.
Kennard has the potential to slide into the starting lineup for BYU. The Cougars, who are already viewed by many analysts as a preseason top-10 team, got even better with the addition of Kennard. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Kennard has good size at 6'6 and 205 pounds. He will add ball handling, physicality, and rebounding ability as well. He is also capable of creating open looks for his teammates. He shot 37.6% from three last season. You can check out a few of his highlights below.
Davis likes to attack the rim and when he gets there, he is efficient. He shot 63% at the rim last season according to College Basketball Scouting. It's reasonable to believe that Davis could improve as a three-point shooter in BYU's offense. Projected starters Rob Wright and AJ Dybansta will attract a lot of attention from opposing defenses. Let alone Richie Saunders who is one of the most efficient scorers in college basketball. In those situations, Davis cold get a lot of open looks from three.