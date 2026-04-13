Syracuse Transfer Tyler Betsey Commits to BYU Basketball

On Monday, Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey committed to Kevin Young and the BYU Basketball program. Betsey is a 6'8 forward that can knock down threes. The news was first reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Last year at Syracuse, Betsey came off the bench and averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game. Betsey shot 40.7% from three, averaging 1.6 made threes per game despite playing only 18 minutes. Kevin Young talked about adding shooters to the roster. Betsey was one of the better shooters in the ACC where he averaged 44.1% from three in ACC play.

Newest BYU transfer commit Tyler Betsey.



Shot 44.1% from three in ACC play last season. pic.twitter.com/ySiCqL5tVs — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) April 13, 2026

Betsey was a top 50 recruit coming out of high school in the 2024 recruiting class. He held competing offers from some of the biggest names in the sport including UConn, Indiana, Creighton, Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, TCU, Washington, St. John's, and Villanova among many others.

Betsey signed with Wes Miller at Cincinnati and that's where he played as a true freshman. As a freshman, he appeared in 34 games and averaged 3.3 points in 11.2 minutes per game. He didn't shoot as well as a freshman, averaging 32.1% from the three point line. That year, he played against BYU twice and averaged 2 points per game against the Cougars.

Betsey entered the transfer portal after his freshman season and landed at Syracuse. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Betsey is now the second transfer that BYU has added, joining Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler. Betsey and Chandler have something in common: both shot 40% or better from three last season. Kevin Young talked about prioritizing shooting in the transfer portal. So far, his actions have backed that up.

One area where Betsey could improve is his efficiency around the rim and at the free throw line. He shot 63.6% from the free throw line last season and just 39.1% on shots inside the three-point line. He still has a lot of room to grow before he reaches his ceiling.

Betsey will provide playable depth at the four position, and he could slide into the starting lineup if needed. Ideally, Betsey would be able to come off the bench and provide some shooting for Kevin Young's offense.

Betsey will certainly not be the last transfer that BYU adds in this cycle. The Cougars will still need to add as many as five or six more transfers to round out next year's roster. As of Monday morning, eight BYU players had entered the transfer portal.