Collin Chandler Fills a Major Roster Need for BYU and Kevin Young

On Saturday morning, Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler committed to Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program. Chandler is a familiar name for BYU fans. Chandler signed with BYU and then head coach Mark Pope prior to serving his mission.

Chandler returned from his mission shortly after Mark Pope left BYU for Kentucky. Chandler followed Pope to Lexington where he played for the first two years of his college career. Now, Chandler will return to his home state of Utah to play for BYU.

Chandler is coming off a breakout season at Kentucky. He averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He became a full-time starter for the Wildcats, starting in 31 of 36 games. Chandler led the Wildcats in both three-point shots made and three-point shooting percentage. He shot 41% from three, one of the top 135 marks in the country per KenPom. Chandler's shooting got better and better as the season progressed. He shot 45.7% from three in SEC play, the second best percentage in the SEC.

Kevin Young emphasized the importance of adding shooters to next year's roster. Chandler fits that description, and there are other elements to his game that make him a great fit for Kevin Young. It wasn't only his shooting percentage at Kentucky, either. Chandler became known for hitting clutch shots late in games for Kentucky.

Against Tennessee, Chandler made a go-ahead three with 30 seconds remaining.

Welp, the Collin Chandler era didn’t end like we all wanted it to. But I get why he’s leaving.



Really fun player to watch. pic.twitter.com/uYTwukFGPb — Random SEC (@therandomsec) April 8, 2026

In a road game against Arkansas, Chandler hit a dagger mid-range jumper to help seal Kentucky's upset win at Arkansas.

BIG TIME SHOT, COLLIN CHANDLER 🤩



📺 - ESPN pic.twitter.com/X5AHiLm5yQ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 1, 2026

On the road at South Carolina, Kentucky was up two scores with under two minutes remaining. Chandler attempted a deep three with the shot clock winding down. Chandler drilled the three, and one Kentucky insider named him the "Mormon Marksman".

Big play by Collin Chandler, yet again.



The Mormon Marksman. pic.twitter.com/g9eM33M7XF — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 25, 2026

Chandler is a great shooter, but he has the potential to be much more than just a shooter. Ever since high school, he has been a great dunker. Chandler had one of the best dunks of the college basketball season in Kentucky's season opener.

COLLIN CHANDLER DUNK OF THE YEAR ALREADY⁉️ pic.twitter.com/EvOykKCNH4 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 5, 2025

Where BYU has struggled the last few years has been on the defensive end. Chandler has the chance to be an effective defender for the Cougars. He averaged 1.2 steals per game last season.

IT'S A COLLIN CHANDLER TAKEOVER



📺 - SEC Network pic.twitter.com/c9nw6Zb0Sj — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 22, 2026

BYU brought in Chandler to start right away. He will bring a veteran presence and he still has two years of eligibility remaining. Chandler has the potential to be a star in Provo.