The Impact of NIL, the Transfer Portal, and Revenue Sharing on BYU Basketball
With the basketball transfer portal officially closed, it’s only fitting that we revisit how recent changes in college sports—particularly NIL policies, the transfer portal, and the new NCAA ruling on revenue sharing—have changed the landscape of college basketball. These changes have brought both challenges and opportunities for BYU sports.
NIL in College Basketball
The introduction of NIL policies has been a game-changer, allowing college athletes to profit from their personal brands. This shift has given players the ability to monetize their social media presence and sign endorsement deals.
The visibility of BYU basketball players has grown, bringing in top talent who see the potential for personal brand growth while playing for the Cougars. It’s not a walk in the park, though. Coaches spend much more of their time building partnerships. In an interview from last season, Mark Pope mentioned that he spent as much as 40% of his day focusing on NIL.
The Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has introduced a new level of fluidity to college basketball, allowing players to transfer schools without sitting out a season. This completely changes team dynamics, recruiting strategies, and roster management. For BYU, like most schools, the transfer portal has been both an asset and a challenge.
BYU has benefited from the transfer portal by signing experienced players who can make an immediate impact. This season, BYU signed standout Keba Keita from the portal, adding some much-needed size and athleticism to the roster.
The transfer portal hasn’t come without its challenges. The ease of transferring means more player movement, making it difficult to maintain team chemistry. This offseason, key contributors Noah Waterman and Ali Khalifa entered the portal and left the program. Kevin Young has his work cut out for him as he works to retain and integrate the most recent additions to the roster, while also convincing them that BYU is the best fit for them long-term.
Revenue Sharing
The recent NCAA ruling allowing schools to pay players through revenue sharing marks another shift. Under this settlement, schools can allocate up to 22% of their athletic department revenues directly to athletes, starting in fall 2025. This could mean up to $20 million annually per school.
BYU has a well-deserved reputation for balling on a budget. However, the move to the Big 12 means more revenue, and with it, more spending power: “There's never an easy time to absorb a $20 million increase in expenses, but now might be the best time in BYU history to do it.”
BYU basketball’s hiring of Doug Stewart as Chief of Staff to help take on some of the strategic load signals a commitment by the program to stay competitive. It's been impressive to watch Coach Kevin Young’s ability to share his vision for the BYU program in a way that has clearly had an impact on some big names this offseason. Time will tell if they decide to stick around and if BYU can manage its money well enough to compete.