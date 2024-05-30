The NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline Passed Without an Announcement from BYU's Jaxson Robinson
Wednesday was the deadline for NBA Draft hopefuls to either remain in the draft or withdraw from the draft and return to college basketball. All withdrawals needed to be submitted by Wednesday at 11:59 PM Eastern Time. For BYU fans (and fans of other schools hoping to land him), all eyes were on former BYU standout and Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Jaxson Robinson. Robinson spent the last few weeks evaluating his NBA Draft stock while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
The deadline came and went without any official announcement from Robinson or his camp. In fact, so many people were waiting for him to announce his future plans, that his name started trending on X.
He even kept former BYU teammate up Aly Khalifa waiting.
While Robinson was exploring his NBA opportunities, he also entered the transfer portal, allowing him to weigh his NBA opportunities against large NIL offers from some of college basketball's best programs. Robinson could either return to BYU - an option he was considering, transfer to another program, or declare for the NBA Draft.
As of Thursday morning, nothing has been announced. Robinson only needed to fill out the correct paperwork by the deadline - there was no deadline on an announcement. Now that the deadline has come and gone, Robinson can announce his future plans whenever he wants.
BYU fans, Kansas fans, and Kentucky fans are anxiously waiting to hear about Robinson's plans. BYU fans are hopeful he might opt to return to BYU for one final year. Kentucky fans are hoping Mark Pope can bring him to Lexington, and Kansas fans feel good about their odds to land Robinson.
If Robinson declined to withdraw by Wednesday night, however, he will forego his final year of eligibility and remain in the NBA Draft.