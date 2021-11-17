Three Takeaways from BYU's Dominant Victory Over Oregon

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Three Hot Takes After BYU's Dominant Victory Over Oregon

    BYU's victory over #12 Oregon on Tuesday night turned historic
    Author:

    On Tuesday night, the BYU men's basketball team dominated #12 Oregon from start to finish en route to a 81-49 victory. It was so dominant, in fact, that it turned historic.

    According to ESPN Stats, "BYU is the first unranked team to beat a top-15 team away from home by 30+ since Nov. 29, 1993, when UConn beat Virginia." 

    Here are my three takeaways from the Cougars' victory. Warning: hot takes incoming.

    1. This is the most athletic front court in BYU history

    Fousseyni Traore BYU Basketball vs Oregon
    1. Gavin Baxter
    2. Fousseyni Traore
    3. Caleb Lohner
    4. Atiki Ally Atiki

    Those were the four players that played the most minutes for BYU's front court on Tuesday night.

    It is my opinion that the BYU men's basketball program has never fielded a more athletic front court from top to bottom.

    Read More

    Through three games, the front court has swallowed up opposing offenses in the paint. The same was true on Tuesday night - Traore and Baxter had two blocks apiece and their impact extended well beyond the box score. 

    2. Alex Barcello has to be the most efficient scoring guard in the country

    Before the game against Oregon, Alex Barcello was averaging 20.5 points per game on 68.8% shooting.

    On Tuesday, he followed that up by scoring 25 points on 9/11 shooting. In total this season, he is averaging 22 points per game on 74% shooting.

    You would be hard pressed to find a more efficient scorer in the country, let alone a scoring guard. In fact, my second hot take of the evening is that Alex Barcello is the most efficient scoring guard in college basketball.

    While his numbers will cool down as the season progresses, he will remain one of the most efficient scorers in the game thanks to his disciplined shot selection.

    3. BYU has room to get even better

    BYU were nearly perfect on the defensive end of the floor against Oregon, but the Cougars can still achieve greater heights on the offensive end. BYU got only four points from Caleb Lohner and Trevin Knell - two players that made key contributions on offense last season.

    Seneca Knight is another player that is slowly finding his rhythm on offense. While Knight had his best game as a Cougar scoring nine points on 4/8 from the field, he still has more offensive firepower to contribute. He has multiple games of 30+ points in his collegiate career. 

    If players like Lohner, Knell, and Knight start scoring consistently, BYU will be extremely difficult to beat.

    Fousseyni Traore BYU Basketball vs Oregon

    Three Takeaways from BYU's Dominant Victory Over Oregon

    BYU's victory over #12 Oregon on Tuesday night turned historic

    18 seconds ago
    USATSI_17063119_168390393_lowres

    Four-Star OL Spencer Fano Talks BYU Visit

    Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 signee Logan Fano

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17151917_168390393_lowres

    KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Oregon

    BYU basketball takes on #12 Oregon on Tuesday night

    12 hours ago
    Lorenzo Fauatea vs Wisconsin

    Lorenzo Fauatea Talks Loudest Road Venues and His Favorite Play

    Lorenzo Fauatea takes fans behind stage in another edition of five questions with Fauatea

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17013454_168390393_lowres

    Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 11

    The games that will impact BYU's road to a NY6 Bowl

    Nov 13, 2021
    Caleb Lohner vs San Diego State

    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs San Diego State

    BYU and San Diego State tip off at 7 PM MST

    Nov 12, 2021
    Hunter Clegg BYU unofficial visit

    Four-Star Defender Hunter Clegg Talks BYU Visit

    Hunter Clegg is a four-star defensive end out of American Fork High School

    Nov 12, 2021
    Keointe Scott headshot

    BYU Makes the Top Five for Coveted DB Keionte Scott

    Scott is a DB out of Snow College with over 25 offers

    Nov 12, 2021