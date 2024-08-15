Top Basketball Recruit AJ Dybansta Reportedly Locks in BYU Official Visit
The nation's top basketball recruit has locked in a BYU official visit, according to a report from ESPN's Paul Biancardi. Dybansta, who recently put BYU in his top seven, will take a visit to BYU in mid October. That is the same weekend that the BYU football program will host Arizona at Lavell Edwards Stadium. It's very likely that attending the BYU-Arizona game will be on the agenda for Dybansta and his family.
BYU will have the opportunity to host Dybansta for his final official visit. Dybansta will also take official visits to Kansas State, Kansas, North Carolina, Alabama, and Baylor. According to Biancardi's report, Dybansta does not have an official visit lined up with Auburn who was one of the seven finalists.
The news comes a few weeks after BYU was named the "program to beat" for Dybansta's services by college basketball insider Gary Parrish. Parrish said as much on a podcasts with other insiders Matt Norlander and Adam Finkelstein. Their comments on Dybansta start at the 39 minute mark in this video. "I asked who is the team to beat? If I were asking you now for AJ Dybansta," Parrish said. "And immediately you know what the guy said? BYU."
Words can't describe what a commitment like that would mean for BYU basketball and BYU athletics in general. Dybansta is the consensus top overall recruit in the 2025 class and he is the projected top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He is viewed as one of the best NBA prospects in the last decade.
There is still a long ways to go until Dybansta signs with his college of choice. Although it's early and anything can happen on the recruiting trail, BYU continues to hang around. At this point, BYU has a legitimate chance to land AJ Dybansta.
BYU has never been able to reach recruiting territory like that, at least not with prospects that are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dybansta alone would make BYU basketball a national storyline during his lone season of college basketball.
It's easy to see why AJ is such a coveted prospect and the projected top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He has elite size and athleticism and he's skilled. He can handle the ball and create his own shot, and he can comfortably knock down jumpers.