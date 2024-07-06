Top BYU Basketball Signee Egor Demin Has Arrived in Provo
Top BYU signee and Russian native Egor Demin is in Provo. Former BYU basketball star Jonathan Tavernari posted a picture on "X" with Demin at the BYU basketball annex. Demin, who signed with BYU in mid June, is also on the official BYU basketball roster. Demin is listed as a 6'9 guard.
Getting Demin signed was a critical hurdle, since admissions for international players is more complex than signees from the United States. Getting hurdle from Spain, where he was playing with Real Madrid, to Provo is another significant step. Now, Demin can focus on getting acclimated to the college game, BYU's campus, and the United States.
When Demin's signing was announced, Kevin Young emphasized that Demin is a perfect fit for BYU: “We are thrilled that Egor and his family are joining us at BYU,” Young said. “He is a special talent with an extremely bright future, and he plays the game the right way. At 6-foot-9, his passing, playmaking and shooting will fit seamlessly into our style of play. Egor has proven himself among the best prospects in Europe in recent years. We look forward to helping him grow and develop on and off the court.”
Demin, a standout for Real Madrid in Europe, is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's latest mock draft. Standing at 6’9”, Demin’s size and skillset make him one of the top signings in BYU history. He can handle the ball, distribute, create offense, and shoot from all three levels. His ability to play multiple positions and his well-rounded offensive game have made him a highly sought-after prospect globally. Demin chose BYU over offers from Illinois and Arkansas, among many others.