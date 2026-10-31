Top European Prospect Matija Lukic Set to Visit BYU

First reported by Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, Matija Lukic, one of the top international prospects in the 2027 class, will visit BYU during a trip to the United States from November 1-8. The 17-year-old Serbian wing plans to take seven official visits in eight days across four states. The exact date of his BYU visit has not been reported. He has not announced a decision or a timeline.

In addition to BYU, Lukic is scheduled to visit Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, UConn and Utah. Washington is also reportedly involved.

NEWS: 17-year-old Serbian wing Matija Lukić, one of the top international prospects in the class of 2027, is taking seven official visits in eight days starting Sunday, a source tells DraftExpress:



Boston College

BYU

Duke

N.C. State

UNC

UConn

Utah



Washington is also involved. pic.twitter.com/XeAewgOWKm — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 31, 2026

Who is Matija Lukic?

Lukic is a 6-foot-9 wing who was born and raised in the Netherlands and currently plays for Casademont Zaragoza in Spain. He has a well-rounded game and can score at all three levels, and he uses his size well to beat defenders off the dribble and attack the basket.

Like many international prospects, Lukic already has experience at a high level, having appeared in both the Spanish ACB and the FIBA Europe Cup.

Lukic has drawn attention around the world in recent months. At the FIBA U17 World Cup, he averaged 16.1 points for Serbia and shot 41.9% from three as his team reached the final. There, Serbia faced a USA squad loaded with five-star prospects from the 2027 class, including AJ Williams, another player BYU is recruiting. Lukic finished the game with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. His Serbian teammates included UCLA's incoming top prospect, Nikola Kusturica.

Lukic also starred at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Pre-Qualifier, averaging 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 50% from three. In the final, he scored a game-high 38 points, the best performance of his career, and was named tournament MVP.

BYU continues to pursue international talent

Since Kevin Young took over in Provo, the Cougars have brought in and pursued players from around the globe. Egor Demin, Mihailo Boskovic, Khadim Mboup, Dovydas Buika, and Petar Ostojic all joined the program from overseas.

Young has already sent a European wing to the NBA, with Demin going No. 8 overall in the 2025 draft. That gives him a strong pitch for Lukic.

If BYU lands Lukic, he would be the third Serbian Young has brought to Provo, after Boskovic and Ostojic. It's still early in his recruitment, and with so many schools in the mix, the Cougars will need to make a strong impression.

You can watch his highlights below.